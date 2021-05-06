Ethiopia: Legal Cadaster Crucial to Well Administer Land - Agency

HAWASSA--Urban and Land Related Property Registry and Information Agency and Sidama State Urban Development Construction Bureau jointly announced that they have been exerting efforts to put legal cadaster system on the parcels land of towns and cities.

Recently, the Federal Agency prepared Media Tour to the Southern part of Ethiopia aiming at providing the community with adequate information about legal cadaster . Opening an event at Hawassa, the Federal Agency Public Relations and Communication Head Aragie Kibret said that the main purpose of the tour is to raise public awareness and solve land related problems in towns and cities of the nation.

According to Aragie, registering, confirming, and servicing of legal cadaster to the residents is the main task of the agency to ensure effective utilization of land. In this regard, the Agency has been carrying out different activities on the issues of capacity building, providing land technologies, and awareness creation among the community. Besides, the Agency has established over 39 strong registry institutions in different towns and cities of the nation, but the performance is minimal compared with the target set, 60.

He further stated that lack of legal cadaster in the country has caused maladministration from which the government is still suffering as it has resulted in especially illegal construction, non-legal documental land ownership and the likes which in turn have become source of conflict most parts of the nation.

Furthermore, legal Cadaster has significances both the cities' residents and government. Of these significances, it is instrumental in increasing tourists and investors' inflow where the country can generate foreign currency, building infrastructure, and increasing government revenue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the Agency has not been exerting full potential to come up with the intended target for various reasons. To mention but a few, he said, lack of serious attention, limited budget, and lack of skilled human power as well as lack of technology, he added.

Sidama State Urban Land Titling and Certification Agency under Urban Development Construction Bureau Director General, Zerfu Zewudie also reaffirmed that legal cadaster has been playing pivotal role in reducing maladministration and avoiding source of conflicts via ensuring fair distribution of land resource.

According to the Director General, the state has been carrying out various activities like registering the land, confirming, and giving legal map cadaster for some parts of the towns and cities like Hawasa and its environs. In this regard, the state planned to give land holding certificate for over 10,000 citizens this fiscal year. However, the Authority enabled to give only 2,301, which has by far shown disparity against the plan.

He also mentioned the aforesaid factors as stumbling blocks hindering the smooth flow of activities of the Agency. "Obviously, land is the main sources of income from which the country has been garnering revenue whether it has followed agricultural-led or Industrial-led economic trajectory. Hence, implementing legal cadaster can play a decisive role in effectively utilizing natural resources," he underlined.

BY MESERET BEHAILU