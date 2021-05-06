Ethiopia: City Administration Undergoes Jumbo Projects

JIMMA- Jimma City Administration stated that it has commenced some 23 projects with a view to providing the city with majestic look and creating many jobs opportunities this year. Jimma City Deputy Administer Kassahun Jober said that some 8 projects are backlogs transferred from previous, and three of them are connected to Awetu river side project.

As Awetu River is a river which bisects the city equally, it has been affecting city dwellers especially during rainy season due to the flood since long back. Administration has outsourced three projects namely Awetu river side projects which worth some 650 million Birr in a bid to solve many societal problems in the city, and Awetu River up and down channelization projects require some 146 million Birr combined.

This project aims at channelizing the water, treating the water, making the area green and center of recreation. This the two projects will be completed this year and open for the public. He said, "Now we have commenced first phase implementation and the next two phases will be commenced as per the plan in the years to come. Totally, the project will be completed within three years."

