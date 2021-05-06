Ethiopia: Despite Challenges , Election Debates Going Well - Scholars

ADDIS ABABA--The current election debates would play a significant role in holding democratic, credible and fair election in the country though some gaps have been witnessed, so disclosed East African Policy Research Institute (EAPRI) and a Researcher.

EAPRI Deputy Director Berhanu Lenjiso (Ph.D.) told local Medea that the ongoing election campaigns and debates have been a stepping stone for contending parties to propagate their ideas to the public.

However, some parties are not effectively making use the opportunities to introduce their respective ideologies to the public at large as they lack ideas and mostly spend time disgracing one another.

"Such a nasty situation might pour cold water to the democratic process. Therefore, political parties need to device solutions to the existing problems and bridge gaps instead of forwarding irrelevant utterances."

Berhanu urged the public to think logically and vote for the one they assume is important for the nation and its people. Awareness creation among the community in all aspects is of significantly useful, too.

Senior Researcher Desalegn Petrose (Ph.D.) on his part said that the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has been running activities independently. Due to this reason, different contending parties have been utilizing nation Medea to freely introduce manifestos like Agriculture policies, foreign policies and other related aspects.

According to Desalegn, the allowed time for political parties is significant for showcasing the policy and manifesto to the people. However, it has some gaps in terms of isolating different polices especially on the side of competitive political parties.

Desalegn forwarded an advice that the public and scholars must identify, evaluate, and compare the policy thereby deciding the party which is working in line with the desires of the country.