Ethiopia: Upcoming Rainy Season Promising to Fill GERD

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia would take advantages over upcoming and promising rainy season to secure the 13.5 billion cubic meters for the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) , A Water Engineer said.

Colombia University Water Engineer Tirusew Assefa (Ph.D) told local media that as to this year 's weather forecast, rainfall amount has shown average increase of about 150 to 200 percent than the usual minimum amount of water needed to accomplish the mission successfully.

He added that the second round filling of the GERD will have no effect on the downstream countries; instead it will solve the problem of flood that may happen to Sudan. The weather forecast clearly indicated that the second phase filling will have no cause no significant harm to the downstream countries, Tirusew explained.

Likewise, International Research Institute of Columbia University reported that the expected amount of rainfall would be above the average amount of water needed. According to Institute's report shows the opportunity Ethiopia has to successfully accomplish dam filling without causing significant harm on the downstream countries.

Egypt, on the other hand, has a sufficient amount of water at the moment as Nile is in a much better condition in terms of water volume. "The Sudanese swift change of stance regarding the project is dramatic as they were noting that the project will bring considerable economic and environmental importance", said Tirusew.

The filling will have significant importance to the Sudanese trend of operating their dams. Ethiopia has recently released a reasonable amount of water from the reservoir to avoid shortage of water. Egypt and Sudan are opposing the construction and operation of the project whereas Ethiopia is committed to realizing this project as it has considerable economic significance, it was learnt.

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE