Egypt Reports 1,102 New Coronavirus Cases, 64 Fatalities

6 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said late Wednesday 5/5/2021 that 1,102 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 232,905.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 64 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 13,655.

As many as 876 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 174,217 so far, the spokesman said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

