South Africa: Why South Africa Stopped Making Vaccines

5 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Adèle Sulcas

The high demand for Covid vaccines means there are limited global supplies. Local manufacturing is one potential solution to this problem. So why isn't South Africa making its own jabs?

Adèle Sulcas writes about global health and food systems, and worked previously at the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and malaria, and the World Health Organization. She is former editor of the Global Fund Observer.

South Africa is one of only a handful of African countries -- the others are Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia -- with at least some capability to make vaccines.

Yet our country is producing next to none.

South Africa, for instance, has world-class local vaccine-production facilities in the form of the Cape Town-based company, Biovac, which was created in 2003 in partnership with the government as a way to "establish local vaccine manufacturing capability".

And although Biovac is putting a process in place to produce the pharmaceutical company, Sanofi Pasteur's six-in-one jab, Hexaxim, as well as Pfizer's Prevnar 13, it has not yet produced any vaccine from start to finish in two decades of existence. (Hexaxim protects children against diseases such as hepatitis B, polio, tetanus and whooping cough and Prevnar 13 prevents...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Djibouti Looks to Ethiopia to Gauge Its Economic Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.