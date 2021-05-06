Namibia: 19 Namibians Recognised for Scream All-Youth Awards '21

NAMIBIAN creatives and artists are receiving more international recognition than ever, with the latest being in the recently announced Scream All-Youth Awards set for 14-16 August 2021.

Disc jockey and entrepreneur DJ Alba is among Namibians that are being recognised and hopes to win.

"These awards are continental and the fact that I did not enter or anything is something for me to be proud of. It just proves that I'm on the right track. To be recognised among such influential people is already a milestone for me," she says.

She adds, "Deejaying is something that has a very negative connotation and it's something I really wanna change. It's an art discipline just like any other and it requires passion, perseverance and consistency for you to see results just like any other art form and I need aspiring DJs/artists to know that from the onset, nothing comes without consistency and discipline."

Among the nominees is model and entrepreneur Luis Munana, who received notification via Instagram that he has been nominated. With this nomination, he says he hopes to create partnerships and collaborations with the people he is up against and the international community.

The awards ceremony is one of the biggest all-youth awards in West Africa, which has spread to the rest of Africa.

Namibians nominated in the scream awards are:

Entertainment personality

DJ Alba

Emily Josef

Robyn Nakaambo

Celebrity of the year

Meriam Kaxuxwena

Fashion personality of the year

Auguste Uutoni

Assumpta Gahutu

Brand influencer of the year

August Uutoni

Social media influencer

Namibian Pound

Twinfluencers

Bet new act

King Gucci

Lioness

On air revelation of the year

Katrina Andreas

Youth artiste of the year

Sally Boss Madam

Young Influencer

Matilda Uutsi

Entrepreneur of the year (male)

Leone Wayne Wilson

Luis Munana

Entrepreneur of the year (female)

Queen Dina

On air personality of the year (male)

Paul da Prince

You the artist of the year

Gazza

- unwrap.online