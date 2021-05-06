Namibia: Swartbooi, Seibeb Vs Katjavivi Case Dismissed

6 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

THE case in which Landless People's Movement (LPM) parliamentarians Bernadus Swartbooi and Henny Seibeb were suing the speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi was dismissed in the High Court this morning.

The two LPM members of parliament sued Katjavivi for allegedly unprocedurally indefinitely suspending them from attending sessions of the National Assembly due to their involvement in an incident which took place early April during president Hage Geingob's state of the nation address.

Acting judge Kobus Miller ruled that the High Court would be overreaching in legislative matters if it grants the declaratory relief sought by the two MPs which could be competently dealt by the National Assembly's privileges committee.

As a result, Miller dismissed the case and ordered the two LPM parliamentarians to pay Katjavivi's costs.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

