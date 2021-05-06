Namibia: Ongwediva Threatens to Cut Off Defaulters

ONGWEDIVA mayor Taarah Shalyefu on Wednesday said the town council will cut the water and electricity supply of residents with outstanding accounts.

Shalyefu said residents owe the council more than N$50 million.

According to him, the situation has prompted the council to distribute a notice among residents, businesses and agencies, urging them to settle their accounts.

"For the town to continue rendering services sustainably it needs continuous payment by those who consume such services. This is because council renders services on a cost-recovery basis," he said.

Shalyefu said "if our clients don't pay, council will not be in a position to continuously buy and distribute such services".