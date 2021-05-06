Namibia: Stadiums Lifeline for Brave Warriors

6 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE Brave Warriors could still play their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at home if the Confederation of African Football (CAF) approves reported suggestions to postpone matches to September.

Namibia is among several African countries barred by the confederation from hosting international matches due to defective stadiums.

As a result, these nations have to source venues outside their borders at great expense to host their home legs of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Some 22 of the confederation's 54 member countries are on CAF's red list with regards to stadiums.

But a lifeline may be in the offing, AFP reported on Tuesday, with CAF mulling over a proposal to delay next month's opening qualifiers for Africa until September.

This would provide ample time to attend to the shortcomings, Namibia Football Association (NFA) secretary general Franco Cosmos said yesterday.

"If it is postponed, we hope the Sam Nujoma and Independence stadiums' problems are fixed by September, and we will be able to use either facility for our home games," Cosmos said.

He did not divulge the progress made, if any, on refurbishing the restricted venues.

CAF's emergency committee reportedly validated the decision on Monday, with the executive committee expected to rule on the motion on 15 May.

Other leading figures within African football have confirmed the decision, the AFP report said.

Furthermore, the six qualifying match days would be staggered two-by-two in September, October and November.

The play-offs will take place in March after the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) in Cameroon, which was initially scheduled for 2021, but was pushed back to 2022 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

