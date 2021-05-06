Mozambique: Training of Mozambican Marines Concludes

Maputo — Mozambican marines, trained by United States Special Forces, are now prepared to go into combat against the islamist terrorists operating in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to a press release from the US embassy in Maputo, Defence Minister Jaime Neto and US ambassador Dennis Hearne commemorated in Maputo the conclusion of a "Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET)" exercise.

It is 20 years since the last JCET exercise in Mozambique, and the Embassy release declared 'this training programme represents the strengthening relationship between the United States of America and the Republic of Mozambique".

"As I witnessed the impressive battlefield skills during a demonstration at the training facility, I was proud of the work our countrymen were able to accomplish together," said Hearne, cited in the release.

The US Special Operations Forces trained Mozambican marines for two months on "tactical skills, combat casualty care, marksmanship, and executing a mission while avoiding damage to civilians and property", said the release.

"This training exercise", it added, "reflects the United States Government's commitment to support the Government of Mozambique's efforts to defeat ISIS with a holistic strategy that includes socio-economic development, community resilience programs, and security assistance".

"The United States prioritizes the respect for human rights, protection of civilians, and engagement with civil society in all components of U.S. security assistance", said the embassy. "They are foundational to effectively counter the Islamic State in Mozambique".

A second JCET training exercise is expected to be held in July 2021.