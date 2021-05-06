Mozambique: Training of Mozambican Marines Concludes

6 May 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican marines, trained by United States Special Forces, are now prepared to go into combat against the islamist terrorists operating in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to a press release from the US embassy in Maputo, Defence Minister Jaime Neto and US ambassador Dennis Hearne commemorated in Maputo the conclusion of a "Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET)" exercise.

It is 20 years since the last JCET exercise in Mozambique, and the Embassy release declared 'this training programme represents the strengthening relationship between the United States of America and the Republic of Mozambique".

"As I witnessed the impressive battlefield skills during a demonstration at the training facility, I was proud of the work our countrymen were able to accomplish together," said Hearne, cited in the release.

The US Special Operations Forces trained Mozambican marines for two months on "tactical skills, combat casualty care, marksmanship, and executing a mission while avoiding damage to civilians and property", said the release.

"This training exercise", it added, "reflects the United States Government's commitment to support the Government of Mozambique's efforts to defeat ISIS with a holistic strategy that includes socio-economic development, community resilience programs, and security assistance".

"The United States prioritizes the respect for human rights, protection of civilians, and engagement with civil society in all components of U.S. security assistance", said the embassy. "They are foundational to effectively counter the Islamic State in Mozambique".

A second JCET training exercise is expected to be held in July 2021.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Significant Drop in Covid-19 Cases Across South Sudan
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Djibouti Looks to Ethiopia to Gauge Its Economic Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.