Namibia: Lack of Amateur Tourneys Disadvantaging Boxers

5 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

The chairman of the MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Club Joseph Benhard has expressed concern over the lack of adequate tournaments for amateur fighters countrywide, saying it robs promising boxers of an opportunity to showcase their God-given talents.

Benhard, whose club hosted an amateur boxing event at Ongwediva this past weekend, shared with New Era Sport that although he is satisfied with the performances of most boxers, a large number of fighters could not finish their bouts.

The northern-based promoter said it was a clear sign of rustiness and lack of fighting opportunities, which generally helps boxers remain fit for big tournaments.

The boxing bonanza saw various boxers resorting to retiring during their bouts, which resulted in several bouts ending either in the first or second round.

"This proves that a lack of amateur tournaments had impacted the growth and fitness of the boxers. Most of them had not fought for a while. After just one round, you could see that the boxers are tired. If we care about the future of amateur boxing in the country, we should address this problem," said Benhard.

He suggested collaboration among the various boxing stables by coming together to host tournaments in different parts of the country, thereby creating opportunities for amateur boxers.

