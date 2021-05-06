South Africa: Home Affairs Extends Validity of Asylum Seekers, Refugee Status

Qualifying asylum seekers and refugees have until 30 June 2021 to renew their expired visas and status online.

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, extended the validity of asylum seeker visas and refugee statuses which expired during the lockdown to 30 June 2021.

The online extension is aimed at providing the extension of the visa service in a manner that contributes to limiting the spread of COVID-19, said the Department of Home Affairs, in a statement on Thursday.

The DHA started to offer the online extension service of asylum seeker visas and refugee statuses on 15 April 2021.

With the online extension, a holder of an asylum seeker visa (section 22) or a refugee status (section 24), is able to request an extension of visa validity through email, without having to physically go to a refugee reception office.

Having sent the email, the client then receives a response outlining the process to follow, a template and list of required documents.

Once all documents are sent and received at Home Affairs, the department will consider the request and communicate its decision by email.

"In cases where a request cannot be processed online and requires that the requester appear in person at a Refugee Reception Office, a letter stating that will be sent. This letter will provide such a person with the office name, date and time of their appointment," said the DHA.

In cases of families, each member must submit a request for an extension individually.

"Multiple clients are allowed to use one email address. The principal applicant must sign extension requests of minors. The signature on those requests must be the same as the ones on the existing/expired permits."

To request an online extension for an asylum seeker or refugee visas, a client will need to submit the following documents:

A signed template that has a permit number, full names and surname, and full contact details (an email address, mobile phone numbers and physical address)

Proof of physical address in a form of a utility bill or an affidavit confirming address.

A copy of the current visa. If the visa is lost, the client must submit an affidavit confirming that the permit is lost and indicate the previous permit reference number.

Requests for permit extension can be sent to the refugee reception office where last extension was made. The following are the relevant email addresses where requests must be sent:

Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Office

email: Refugee visa extensions: DTRRC.Extension24@dha.gov.za

Asylum seeker visa extension: DTRRC.Extension22@dha.gov.za

Cape Town Refugee Reception Office

email: Refugee visa extensions: CTrrc.extension24@dha.gov.za

Asylum seeker visa extension: CTrrc.Extension22@dha.gov.za

Musina Refugee Reception Office

email: Refugee visa extensions: MusinaRRC.Extension24@dha.gov.za

Asylum seeker visa extension: Musinarrc.Extension22@dha.gov.za

Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) Refugee Reception Office

email: Refugee visa extensions: PERRC.Extension24@dha.gov.za

Asylum seeker visa extension: PERRC.Extension22@dha.gov.za

Durban Refugee Reception Office

email: Refugee visa extensions: DurbanRRC.Extension24@dha.gov.za

Asylum seeker visa extension: DurbanRRC.Extension22@dha.gov.za

Persons or organisations intending to verify the validity of a visa that was issued online may send an email to the following email addresses:

Desmond Tutu : ASMverifications@dha.gov.za

Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) PERRO : verification.perro@dha.gov.za

Durban RRO : verification.durban@dha.gov.za

Musina RRO : verification.musina@dha.gov.za

Cape Town RRO : verification.ctrro@dha.gov.za

-. SAnews.gov.za