Namibia: New Solo Kid On the Scene to Add Some Soul to Night Under the Stars

Night Under the Stars (NUTS) on 7 May will feature soulful musician, Waters. The concert will kick off at 19:00 and damage at the door will be N$20 and seats will be limited due to social distancing regulations.

The concert will also be live streamed on the Goethe-Institut Namibia Facebook page for those who can not make the event or who prefer to enjoy the show from home.

Waters said this will be the biggest turn-up of his career thus far as he describes himself as a soulful musician. He has invested in exploring soul music because it it smooth and powerful at the same time. "I mostly sing about love and different people's views of its because it is relatable," he said.

Waters combines his mother tongue Otjiherero when writing his own songs, even though he is inspired by predominately American and other international musicians like Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, Al Green and Motown, because he can emulate their sound and wants to be better than them.

Waters is new on the scene as a solo musician and has an established fan base and has featured in tracks with lioness. "We in Namibia are sort of stuck at making the same sound but I have recently seen musicians make new waves compared to a few years ago so we are getting somewhere," he said about the Namibian music industry.

Waters in 2017 took up learning the guitar and even though he has learnt a lot, there is room for improvement. The Institut insists that the public do not miss this edition of NUTS featuring Waters before the Windhoek evening become too cold and refreshments will be available and seats are limited to first come first serve.