Namibia: Oshikoto Shuns Regional Youth Week Celebrations

5 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Victoria Kaapanda

The Oshikoto National Youth Council (NYC) will this year celebrate National Youth Week differently.

The region's chairperson Martin Antindi told New Era the youth forum for Oshikoto felt that they have nothing to neither celebrate nor be happy about - and that merely inviting youths and providing them with transport and refreshments cannot make any impact in their lives or livelihood.

"Up to now, we have unemployed graduates, schools without hostels and youth who are still drinking from wells. We have youths who are roaming the streets, because there is no funds to further their studies," he said.

It is against this background, Antindi said, that Oshikoto plans to use their N$30 000 that every region received for youth week celebrations to better and enhance the livelihood of young people in the region.

He said, since the youth forum is planning to build a house for orphans and marginalised people, the funds will be used as start-up capital to raise an estimated N$100 000 to construct the house.

"The regional leadership will further task constituency chairpersons to organise mass meetings within their constituencies to address the youth about sensitisation of youth towards no tolerance for GBV," he said.

The 14th youth week is slated for Oshikoto from 12 to 19 May this year under the theme 'Youth ignites zero tolerance against gender-based-violence'.

