Namibia: Suicides Rock Northern Regions

The high suicide rate plaguing the country's northern regions has become a cause for concern, with Betsy Basson, a former chief social worker at the Ministry Health and Social Services, calling for an urgent need for a multi-sectoral approach to the problem.

Suicides are reported weekly in the Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena and Oshikoto regions, compared to the rest of the country.

Between April 2020 and April 2021, the Oshana region has recorded 90 incidents of people taking their own lives, followed by 65 in the Ohangwena region, 59 in Omusati, and 45 in the Oshikoto region, according to police statistics.

Basson manages the Friendly Haven Shelter for gender-based violence victims in Windhoek, and says suicide is not only a mental health problem, but also a cultural issue.

Untreated depression is the number-one cause of people taking their own lives, she says.

Basson says suicide in Namibia has remained a challenge during the Covid-19 pandemic as well. "A national study on the prevalence of and interventions for suicide in Namibia, which was done by the ministry and launched in October 2018, revealed that the respondents who have attempted suicide experienced deeper reasons for taking their own lives, as well as traumatic events that pushed them over the edge," she says.

These traumatic events are called triggers to suicides.

The top-five traumatic events or triggers, according to the study, are relationship or marriage break-ups (30,6%), family problems (23,5%), financial crises (8,2%), the death of a loved one (7,1%), and physical and verbal abuse by a spouse (7%)," Basson says.

"Deeper reasons for attempted suicide, according to the study, include depression, with 41,2%, and rejection, with 17,5%," she says.

There is a need for an approach of getting various stakeholders involved with meaningful plans of action - not only in the northern regions, but in the country as a whole, Basson says.

The persistent consequences for surviving family members and children should be addressed, she says.

Circumstances and reasons for people taking their own lives must be identified and addressed, Basson says.

"Serious losses, such as the loss of a job, house or money, serious and terminal illnesses and chronic physical pain are also reasons," Basson says.

Windhoek-based clinical psychologist Shaun Whittaker attributes the high rate of suicide in the northern regions to the fact that it used to be the most militarised zone in the country.

"Northern Namibia was the most militarised zone in the country, in fact, since the 1980s. That military culture of violence, which unfortunately persisted there for many years, undoubtedly strengthened the idea that problems can be solved through violence, including violence towards oneself.

"In addition, two thirds of our population reside in the northern regions, and therefore those regions would have higher suicide levels. Like in all rural areas, unemployment and poverty in general are rife," he says.

Whittaker says unemployment is the main cause of suicide in these areas.

Social pressure is also a key factor, he says.

"There's the shame, they struggle to admit when people are in trouble. They don't want to fail where previous generations have succeeded.

So when they ask for help, it's often very late down the line. However, there are also genetic components.