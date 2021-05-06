Africa: The Chairperson of the AUC Welcomes the USA Decision for Waiver of Intellectual Property Rights for Covid-19 Vaccines

press release

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the announcement of the United States America to support South Africa and India's call for the temporary waiver of intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization.

The Chairperson commends this important show of global leadership by the United States of America, alongside more than 100 countries, to help end the most devastating global public health crisis in living memory, by supporting the South Africa and India-led proposal to temporarily suspend rules on intellectual property rights on Covid19 vaccines.

The Chairperson further urges all countries that have not yet done so, to urgently support this historic initiative of multilateral cooperation to ensure equitable vaccine protection for the entire global community.