Uganda: ICC Hands Ugandan Warlord Dominic Ongwen 25-Year Sentence

Child soldier-turned warlord Dominic Ongwen has been jailed by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for crimes against humanity and war crimes, committed in Northern Uganda between 1 July 2002 and 31 December 2005.
6 May 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The International Criminal Court had found the former child solider guilty of 61 out of 70 counts, including murders, rapes and sexual enslavement.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday sentenced former Ugandan warlord Dominic Ongwen to 25 years in jail for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The former child soldier who became a commander of the notorious Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) was convicted in February of 61 crimes including rape, sexual enslavement, child abductions, torture and murder.

Prosecutors had sought a lower sentence than the maximum 30 years to life allowed by the ICC, arguing that Ongwen was initially abducted as a schoolboy by the LRA and should therefore receive a more mild sentence.

He was "a perpetrator who wilfully brought tremendous suffering upon his victims, however, also a perpetrator who himself has previously endured extreme suffering at the hands of the group of which he later became a prominent member and leader," Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said.

