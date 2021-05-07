Kenya: World Half Marathon Record Holder Chepng'etich Named LG Sports Personality of April

Nairobi — Reigning world marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich is the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month for April.

The win follows her superb performance in the Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon, where she posted a new world record of 1:04:02 hours to beat Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw to second place.

The 26-year-old beat the previous record, set 14 months ago by Ababel Yeshaneh, by 29 seconds.

Her spirited dash from gun to tape didn't just wow millions of fans who followed live the proceedings, she was also outstanding throughout the race.

To crown her April success, Chepng'etich beat recent ARC Equator Rally winner Carl "Flash" Tundo, Eliud Kipchoge who won the NN Mission Marathon in Enschede, Holland in 2:04.30hours and KPA Libero Sam Juma.

Other nominees floored by Chepng'etich were Meldine Sande who led Kenya Prisons to third position at the CAVB Women's Club Championship and rugby star Daniel Taabu who scored 7 tries for Kenya Sevens at the Emirates Invitational in Dubai.

Chepng'etich joins the growing list of sportsmen and women to have won the coveted title this season.

Other winners are tennis superstar Angela Okutoyi (January), basketballer Tylor Okari Ongwae of Kenya Moran's (February) and boxer Elly Ajowi (March) in a fairy tale stint that saw him qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The LG sponsored award continues to whip up the enthusiasm of sports personalities across the country.

LG Electronics corporate communications manager Maureen Kemunto while congratulating Chepng'etich, noted that the company is proud to be a part of an initiative which rewards excellence.

World Half Marathon Record Holder Ruth Chepng'etich posing with her LG Washing Machine

"Our partnership with SJAK goes a long way in bolstering athletes talent and empowering them to be the backbone of sports in the country. Being an Olympic year, sports personalities are giving their all to uphold higher standards hence the need to motivate their efforts"

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi, on his part, thanked LG Electronics for their unswerving support saying the partnership continues to make a gingantic difference in the promotion of sporting activities across the country.

"With the Award running on a monthly basis, sportsmen and women can look forward to greater heights in sport- so thrills and spills are guaranteed in the season as we move forward."