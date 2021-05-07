Kenya's Covid-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 8%

6 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Kenya's COVID-19 pandemic infection rate has reduced further to 8 percent, according to new statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

This is even as 705 new cases of the disease were recorded, out of 8,853 samples tested across the country, raising the caseload to 162,098.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 18 of the of the new cases are foreigners.

"Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,701,385," the Health Cabinet Secretary said.

He said the disease had claimed 25 more lives, raising fatalities to 2,850.

The total recoveries stand at 110,480 by May 7.

He said a total of 1,086 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,381 patients were on the Home-Based Isolation and Care.

131 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 28 of whom are on ventilatory support and 83 on supplemental oxygen.

Kagwe said 906,746 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

"Of these, 278,642 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 159, 982, Teachers 141,571, Security Officers 76, 578 while 249,973 belongs to other categories," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.