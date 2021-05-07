Kenya's Covid-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 8%

Nairobi — Kenya's COVID-19 pandemic infection rate has reduced further to 8 percent, according to new statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

This is even as 705 new cases of the disease were recorded, out of 8,853 samples tested across the country, raising the caseload to 162,098.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 18 of the of the new cases are foreigners.

"Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,701,385," the Health Cabinet Secretary said.

He said the disease had claimed 25 more lives, raising fatalities to 2,850.

The total recoveries stand at 110,480 by May 7.

He said a total of 1,086 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,381 patients were on the Home-Based Isolation and Care.

131 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 28 of whom are on ventilatory support and 83 on supplemental oxygen.

Kagwe said 906,746 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

"Of these, 278,642 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 159, 982, Teachers 141,571, Security Officers 76, 578 while 249,973 belongs to other categories," he said.