Kenya: Bar Owners Ask Govt to Extend Operating Hours

6 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Moses Muoki

Nairobi — The Bars, Hotels and Liquor Traders Association (BAHLITA) has asked the government to consider extending working hours of their establishments.

Boniface Gachoka, the secretary-general of the association, said while they welcomed the new directives announced by the president on 1st May, the operating time of 5-7pm was not sufficient to recoup the losses made during the lockdown and to hire employees.

"Before we were ordered to close our operations two months ago, we were operating at a capacity of 35 percent. Since reopening, we are operating at a capacity of 14 percent. That accounts for employees and revenue. If we are given a chance to operate until 9pm we will increase the capacity to 35 percent, " Gachoka said.

According to estimates by BAHLITA, approximately 15,000 bars have been forced to shut down completely rendering thousands of employees jobless and accruing huge losses to the bar owners.

The association Chairman, Simon Njoroge also asked the government to consider bar employees as frontline workers and give them free unconditional vaccinations adding that they were ready to get vaccinated so as to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"Let everybody be vaccinated without any conditions. Our members who went to be vaccinated were told they have to be members of Tourism Regulation Authority. Let this thing stop. If teachers, Nurses and security officers are being vaccinated without conditions, why should bar owners face conditions yet we have been closed all this time?" he posed.

They called on county governments to take a cue from Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Embu, and Machakos counties which had come up with stimulus packages for the sector and a waived licenses, levies and other fees charged on their businesses so as to enable them get back on their feet.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday lifted the partial lock down that had been imposed on five counties namely Nairobi, Nakuru, Kajiado, Machakos and Kiambu following a significant reduction of infections in the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.