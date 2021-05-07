Kenya: 11-Member Senate Committee to Probe Wajir Governor's Impeachment

6 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Investigations on the proposed removal of Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud by way of impeachment will be conducted by an 11-member committee and not plenary.

The committee will be chaired by Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni who will be deputised by Susan Kihika of Nakuru.

Members who will be in the Committee include Senators Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mwangi Githiomi (Nyandarua), Godana Hargura (Marsabit), Mithika Linturi (Meru), Fred Outa (Kisumu), Agnes Muthama (Machakos), Issa Juma (Kwale) and Nominated Senators Petronilla Were and Christine Zawadi.

Governor Mohamud was impeached on April 27 in a vote supported by 37 MCAs against 10.

Among the grounds the MCAs leveled against the governor include gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, poor service delivery and gross misconduct among others.

"Committee to investigate the proposed removal of the governor from office by way of impeachment and report to the senate within ten days of its appointment on whether it finds the particulars of allegations to have been substantiated," Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio said.

"I happen to have acted against this governor that is to be impeached, in a petition before the Supreme Court and for that reason, at the time my name will be called upon, I will abstain from voting on the basis of that Supreme Court matter," Orengo said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.