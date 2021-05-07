Kenya: Govt to Pay Field Service Allowance to Administrators Following Extended Mandate

6 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The government has announced Field Service Allowance for administrators from the rank of an Assistant Chief to the Regional Commissioner.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Governmennt which did not, however, reveal the exact amount for each rank.

The allowance was approved on Thursday by the Public Service Commission and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said this is due to their nature of work, following additional assignments, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Besides routine coordination of security services across the country, their mandate has in the recent past been expanded through executive orders No. 3/2014, No. 1/2016, and No. 1/2018 (revised). This is in addition to executive orders No. 1 of 2019 and No. 2 of 2020, which contain presidential directives aimed at strengthening service delivery up to the grassroots level," he said.

"The proposed allowance was in recognition of the highly challenging working environment that the officers operate in," the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

