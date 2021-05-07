Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda - Alan Boileau Wins Stage 5 as Eyob Takes Yellow Jersey

6 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Alan Boileau, featuring for B&B Hotels team, has won his third victory at the ongoing Tour du Rwanda 2021 after outclassing a host of rivals in a final sprint to claim the fifth stage in Kigali on Thursday afternoon.

The French rider, who also won the second and third stage, beat Alexis Vuillermoz and Eritrean Eyob Mektel to the finish-line after displaying his sprinting prowess within the last 200 metres of the 149.3km stage from Nyagatare.

Boileau, 21, and first runner-up Vuillermoz used three hours, 28 minutes and 45 seconds, two seconds ahead of Eyob whose effort lifted to the top of the general classification.

Eyob is the third different rider to put on the Yellow Jersey in this year's Tour du Rwanda after Colombians Brayan Sanchez and Abner Santiago.

Bad day for home riders

Meanwhile, Stage 5 proved to be another tough day for home riders as no Rwandan finished inside the top 10. Ignite Benediction duo of Patrick Byukusenge and Eric Manizabaya settled for the 20th and 21st positions, trailing Bioleau by 28 seconds.

Former winners of the annual race; Samuel Mugisha and Jean Bosco Nsengimana struggled as they finished in disappointing 42nd and 47th place, respectively.

With three stages to go, Eyob holds a narrow two-second lead at the top, followed by Christian Martin Rodriguez. Alex Hoehn completes the podium.

Friday's circuit Stage 6 will be 152.6km-long from Kigali Convention Center to Mur de Kigali.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times.

