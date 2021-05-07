Nigerian Star Kholi Drops Debut Album

6 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Up and coming Nigerian afro-pop artist Kholi, real names Chuwkuemeka Okoli, has released his debut album Stones To Diamond.

Kholi says he is determined to follow in the footsteps of his countrymen Burna Boy and Wizkid into becoming a household name both in Kenya and on the African continent.

In his pursuit, the new kid on the block has released the album which is already available on all streaming platforms in the country.

The love-themed album is an emotional, introspective journey filled with music that is calming, inspiring, motivating as it celebrates the beauty and complexity of life and love.

Speaking about the project, Kholi had this to say; "In a way' the Album was written as personal therapy of changing his path and finding light, with each track helping tackle my own journey. I chose the title "Stones to Diamond" to symbolize the feeling of 'security and strength.' These two things are foundations from where hope can grow. I hope people can relate to my stories in their own way."

The 12 track album fuses different sounds from afro-pop, jazz, bachata, and Rnb.

Kholi has joined the long list of Nigerian rising stars who have shown eagerness of breaking into the Kenyan market following the successes of their fellow countrymen the likes of Bruna Boy, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, and Davido who enjoy a considerable fan base in the country.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.