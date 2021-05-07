Nigerian Star Kholi Drops Debut Album

Up and coming Nigerian afro-pop artist Kholi, real names Chuwkuemeka Okoli, has released his debut album Stones To Diamond.

Kholi says he is determined to follow in the footsteps of his countrymen Burna Boy and Wizkid into becoming a household name both in Kenya and on the African continent.

In his pursuit, the new kid on the block has released the album which is already available on all streaming platforms in the country.

The love-themed album is an emotional, introspective journey filled with music that is calming, inspiring, motivating as it celebrates the beauty and complexity of life and love.

Speaking about the project, Kholi had this to say; "In a way' the Album was written as personal therapy of changing his path and finding light, with each track helping tackle my own journey. I chose the title "Stones to Diamond" to symbolize the feeling of 'security and strength.' These two things are foundations from where hope can grow. I hope people can relate to my stories in their own way."

The 12 track album fuses different sounds from afro-pop, jazz, bachata, and Rnb.

Kholi has joined the long list of Nigerian rising stars who have shown eagerness of breaking into the Kenyan market following the successes of their fellow countrymen the likes of Bruna Boy, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, and Davido who enjoy a considerable fan base in the country.