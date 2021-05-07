Uganda: 14 Perish in Masaka-Mbarara Road Accident

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead in Masaka City after a commuter taxi collided with a trailer along Masaka - Mbarara bypass Thursday morning.

Police said a Tanzanian trailer registration number TH77 BVW / T433 BDY Mercedes Benz collided with a Toyota HiAce registration number UBE 995C that was travelling from Sembabule-Matete to Kampala.

The accident happened at Kasijagirwa village near Gaz Petrol Station at 7am when the trailer driver tried to overtake on the wrong side of the road, according to police.

Greater Masaka regional police public relations officer, ASP Muhammad Nsubuga said the 14 people died on spot.

"They include five females, two male juveniles and seven male adults. Only one person has been identified as Francis Galambe, a 36-year-old resident of Buyoga village Kayunga Matete Sub County, Sembabule District," ASP Nsubuga said.

He added that efforts to identify the other 13 victims is underway since none had any identification documents on them.

"The bodies of the victims have been conveyed to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for post mortem examination. The wreckage of the vehicles have been taken to Masaka Central Police Station pending inspection by the Inspectorate of vehicles," he added before urging all road users to take cognizant of existing road safety measures.

By the time these reporters arrived at the accident scene, traffic officers and Uganda Red Cross team were seen conducting rescue operation as the ground was littered with dead bodies of victims, mostly from the taxi that witnesses said had 15 people onboard.

Some of the victims were crashed beyond recognition.

"The crash occurred during an early morning down pour which frustrated our efforts to save the victims, some have been rushed to hospital in critical condition and it will be a miracle to survive," Mr Sam Kizito, a resident of Kasijagirwa Village told this journalist.