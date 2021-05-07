Uganda: Bishop Emeritus John Wilson Ntegyerize Dies at 75

Anglican Christians in Kinkizi Diocese and the entire Kanungu District are mourning the death of their founding bishop John Wilson Ntegyerize who passed on Thursday morning after a long illness.

The death of Bishop Emeritus Ntegyerize, 75, was confirmed by the current bishop of Kinkizi Diocese, Rt Rev Dan Zoreka, who said that he breathed his at Bwindi Community Hospital where he was rushed to on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated.

"It is true; Shwenkuru (grandfather) has gone to be with the Lord. He died at Bwindi community hospital at 1.30 AM as the hospital management was organising to rush him to Mbarara for more medical care," Rev Zoreka said, adding that the burial programme will be shared before the end of Thursday.

Emeritus Bishop Ntegyereize was born in 1946 in the present day Kanungu District.

He was the archdeacon of Nyakatare Archdeaconry until 1994 when the synod meeting sat at Kinyasano hill and resolved to create Kinkiizi as a new diocese from North Kigezi diocese and he was eventually chosen to be the first Bishop. He was enthroned on May 7, 1995, until he retired and was succeeded by Bishop Dan Zoreka on October 10, 2010.

He was married to the late Jocelyn Ntegyereize who died in 2013 and left with him four children.

In 2014, Emeritus Bishop Ntegyereize got married to Pamelah Ntegyereize with whom they have one child.

The Kanungu District council speaker, Mr Charles Beshesya, described the deceased as a visionary church leader that participated in the creation of Kanungu District in 2001 which was originally part of Rukungiri District.

"We have lost a visionary church leader that started several development projects. He will always be remembered for starting up several health centres in Kanungu District including Bwindi community hospital where he died from. He was an educationalist because he supported the starting of many church founded educational institutions," he said.