Nigeria: Insecurity: Nigeria's Security Chiefs Appear Before Senate

Nigeria's security chiefs are currently appearing before the Senate in plenary.

Their appearance is in response to an invitation by the Senate last week - over the security situation in the country.

The security chiefs include the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo, and Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao.

Also present are the Director Generals of the State Security Service, National Intelligence Agency, and the Defence Intelligence Agency as well as the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

They arrived at the Senate plenary at 11:16 a.m. in the company of other security officers.

The senators want the security chiefs to brief them on the security situation across the country.

The lawmakers had also resolved that the Senate leadership should meet with President Muhammdu Buhari, to seek ways of addressing the security challenges bedevilling the country.

Prior to Thursday's meeting, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, appealed for understanding from his colleagues should the security chiefs request for a supplementary budget.

"We should be able to understand why we should consider and approve such request," he told his colleagues on Tuesday.

Thursday's meeting is being held behind closed doors.

Before the Senate went into an executive session, Mr Lawan commended the security agencies for their work in tackling insecurity in the country while he hoped that the debate will be fruitful.

He is expected to disclose their resolution afterwards.

