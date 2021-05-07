Uganda: S.2 Students to Return to School Next Week

6 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Andrew Bagala

Senior Two students are to return to school next Wednesday, the Ministry of Education and Sports has announced.

The Senior Two students had been scheduled to return to school on May 31, 2021.

But the director of Basic Education, Mr Ismail Mulindwa, said the revision of the reporting date came after Senior Four and Senior Six students returned home after completing examinations.

"The Senior Four and Senior Six students left space, which those in Senior Two would use," Mr Mulindwa said yesterday.

This means parents are now expected to look for school fees in less than a week. However, many parents lost jobs and businesses due to the lockdown.

School administrators have been asking parents to bring learners after paying school fees, saying the institutions don't have enough resources to feed the students and pay teachers.

Mr Mulindwa said the date when the term for Senior Two students will end will be communicated today.

Primary 1-3 pupils will be the last batch to resume classes and are expected to return to school next month and study for only eight weeks.

Staggering of the schedule is intended to prevent crowding, which could accelerate the spread of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Education.

Disrupted calendar

The education calendar was disrupted in March last year after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Later in October last year, students in candidate classes were allowed to return to school to complete their studies.

The students were expected to be tested for coronavirus upon arrival at school but the proposal was dropped due to the huge costs involved.

The students are only required to wear facemasks, wash hands with soap or sanitise before entering the classrooms and also keep physical distance.

Some social activities in schools have been halted to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Since the partial reopening of schools, there haven't been high cases of infection of coronavirus in the education institutions.

Last batch

Primary 1-3 pupils will be the last batch to resume classes and are expected to return to school next month and study for only eight weeks, closing the term nearly at the same time as Senior Two students. Staggering of the schedule is intended to prevent crowding, which could accelerate the spread of Covid-19, according to senior Ministry of Education officials.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.