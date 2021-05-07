Nigeria: FIFA 2022 World Cup - Covid-19 Disrupts CAF Qualifying Matches

Pixabay
(file image)
6 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The Super Eagles are in Group C with Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, and Liberia

The coronavirus pandemic continues to cause disruptions and havoc in sporting calendars and the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are the latest to be postponed on account of the pandemic.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and other African countries were meant to start their quest for a place at Qatar 2022 in June but FIFA and CAF have jointly announced a shift in the commencement of the World Cup qualifiers on the continent.

In a statement on the FIFA official website, the world football governing body explained the decision for the postponement was occasioned by the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Africa.

The statement read: "FIFA can confirm that in conjunction with CAF and taking into consideration the current disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to ensure optimal playing conditions for all teams, it has been decided to postpone the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ that were due to be played in June 2021.

"The qualifiers are now scheduled to take place in the existing windows of September, October, November 2021, and March 2022."

The Emergency Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) also released a statement on its official website on Thursday.

"The CAF Emergency Committee, in consultation with FIFA, decided to postpone the CAF qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that were due to be played in June 2021 after taking into consideration the current challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams.

"The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October, November 2021, and March 2022.

"CAF is reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of COVID-related protocols, including specifically focusing on pre-match testing which had been the source of some challenges in previous windows.

"Full details on the updated match schedule will be provided in due course."

The Super Eagles are in Group C with Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, and Liberia.

The top teams in each of the 10 groups will go into a play-off stage to decide the five countries that will represent Africa at next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.