Nigeria: Buhari, Saraki, Others Mourn Death of Adeboye's Son

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of one of the children of Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

In a statement released by the Presidency on Twitter, Mr Buhari condoled with Mr Adeboye's family.

"My deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye. I pray that God Almighty will grant the departed rest, and comfort grieving family, friends & associates."

Premium Times earlier reported that Dare Adeboye died at the age of 42.

The younger Adeboye, who was a pastor of one of the branches of the church, reportedly died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

His death was confirmed by the spokesperson of the RCCG, Olaitan Olubiyi, on Thursday morning.

"It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don't have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement," he was quoted to have told Punch newspaper.

Last year, Mr Adeboye described the deceased as his first "miracle child."

Condolence pours in

Also, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, commiserated with the family of the deceased.

In a statement released by Mr Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Alande, he said, "VP Osinbajo visits Daddy G.O, Pastor Adeboye & Mummy G.O this morning commiserating on the sad loss of our beloved Pastor Dare.

"He was accompanied by Gov Abiodun & Minister Keyamo. May Pst Dare's memory be blessed & the LORD grants fortitude to Daddy G.O, Mummy, the family & all"

Also, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos commiserated with the family of Mr Adeboye .

Mr Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, expressed his sympathies, urging the deceased family, friends, associates and entire members of RCCG to take the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye in good faith.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said: "no doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God especially if the deceased had lived a good life, just like the late pastor Dare Adeboye."

He said "The pastoral and wise counsel of Pastor D as he was fondly called will be sorely missed by his family and the entire members of RCCG, especially in Eket, Akwa Ibom, where he played active roles as a cleric before he passed on.

"I sympathise with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his wife, siblings and widow of the deceased and the entire members of RCCG. I pray that God will grant the late Pastor Dare Adeboye eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, described the death as a "significant loss."

In a statement released on Thursday, Mr Saraki said, "My family and I send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to @PastorEAAdeboye, his family and the entire @RCCGHq Community over the passing of Pastor Dare Adeboye.

"We pray that the Almighty grants you all the much needed strength that you need as you mourn this significant loss," he added.

RCCG's official statement

However, the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) in a statement by its public relations on Thursday afternoon has officially confirmed the death.

"It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss, we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye. Who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

"His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve,giving ... effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.

"Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.It is the wish of the family to be granted privacy at this moment and that prayers be offered on their behalf.

"Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th 1978 - May 4th 2021. Remain forever in our hearts."