Nigeria: Why Buhari Suspended NPA Boss Hadiza - Presidency

Mohammed Koko has been appointment as NPA MD in acting capacity.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, to allow for investigation into allegations against her, an official has said.

This was disclosed Thursday night by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Ms Bala-Usman, an ally of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was first appointed as the NPA MD in 2016.

Her tenure was renewed for another five years in January this year.

Mr Shehu did not disclose details of the allegations against Ms Bala-Usman but said Mohammed Koko has been appointment as MD in acting capacity.

Until his appointment, Mr Koko was the Executive Director Finance in the agency.

Read full statement by Mr Shehu below.

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPROVES PANEL OF INQUIRY ON NPA, ASKS MD, HADIZA USMAN TO STEP ASIDE

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

The President has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.

The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.

Other members of the panel will be appointed by the Minister.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)