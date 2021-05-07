Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister's Bail Conditions Relaxed

7 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Court Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has relaxed bail conditions for former Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

The magistrate agreed to vary the reporting conditions for Moyo, who had been reporting three times a week at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

In his application, Moyo pleaded with the court to make him report once a week at the ZACC offices, saying reporting thrice a week had become a burden on him.

In his ruling, Mr Mambanje said Moyo demonstrated his willingness to stand trial by abiding by his reporting conditions despite the State failing to furnish him with a trial date up to now.

The former minister is being charged for his alleged involvement in the National Pharmaceutical Company's non-procedural engagement of foreign registered company, Drax International LLC, to supply medicines and surgical sundries, giving rise to the criminal abuse of office charges.

He is on $50 000 bail and has surrendered title deeds for his wife's house in Eastlea pending trial.

Moyo was the second minister to be fired from the current Cabinet, after former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who was sacked in August 2019 on allegations of abuse of office.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.