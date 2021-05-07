Zimbabwe: Duo Arrested Over Fake Stamps, Covid-19 Certificates Await Trial

Beitbridge Bureau

Two men accused of using fake immigration stamps to clear travellers into Zimbabwe and South Africa will have to wait a little longer to know their fate after a Beitbridge magistrate further pushed their trial to May 13.

Farai Moyana (42) and Trymore Mhlanga (30) all of Dulivhadzimu suburb are also facing another charge of processing fake Covid-19 clearance certificates for people travelling between the two countries.

The two men's trial kicked off on Tuesday and the matter is now set for defence.

They were arrested on April 5 by a security team comprising the police (ZRP) and immigration officers as they went about their illegal business in the border town.

Moyana and Mhlanga have been charged for violating sections of the Immigration Act and the Criminal Law, Codification and Reform Act respectively.

Beitbridge magistrate Ms Annia Chimweta remanded the duo to the trial date on $20 000 bail each.

Prosecuting, Ms Fezile Mpofu, said the duo was raided by a security team at a house in Dulivhadzimu suburb leading to the recovery of two fake MEDLABS Covid-19 clearance certificates which had been processed for Kizito and Patience Mpundori.

The two were in possession of one fake Zimbabwean immigration date stamp, one fake South African immigration stamp, a canon printer, a Toshiba laptop, stapler, 16 gig memory card and Toshiba laptop they were using to run their operations and four Zimbabwean passports. The passports were pending clearance by the duo.