Zimbabwe: Village Project for GBV Survivors

A local organisation has embarked on an initiative to change the lives of women in rural communities through a programme targeting survivors of gender-based violence and child marriages in Manicaland.

Connect (Zimbabwe Institute of Systemic Therapy), a welfare organisation providing counselling and training on social issues including marital, substance abuse, HIV and AIDS, depression, Covid-19, GBV, trauma and stress, recently moved to offer its services in Mutasa district.

The programme is being funded by Trocaire and HIVOS.

Connect project officer Winnet Manyadza said the issues of gender based violence and child marriages were at the heart of every progressive Zimbabwean.

"This is transforming people's lives. I'm happy that the trained peer counsellors are now skilled to help girls and young women within their villages," she said.

She said the project had made a significant impact in the community because of maximum support from all government departments and the local authority.