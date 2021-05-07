Zimbabwe: Mpilo Hospital Gets Support

DAIRIBORD Zimbabwe has donated 254 blankets, 254 bed sheets and 127 pillowcases to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

The hospital services the southern region which includes Bulawayo, Midlands, Masvingo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces and accommodates about 600 patients daily.

Speaking during the donation, Mpilo Central Hospital director of operations Mr Joel Charangwa said the donated blankets will help to keep the patients warm during this winter season.

"Dairibord has brought what is really needed at this time. As we are approaching the winter season, we will need to keep our patients warm," he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube said the donation brought relief to the staff as they will be able to carter for the patients' needs.

"We are grateful for what Dairibord has done for us and they have brought smiles to the staff as they will have adequate blankets for patients," she said. "If we develop a culture of working as a family, there is nothing that will fail."

Presenting the donation on behalf of Dairibord Zimbabwe, commercial executive Mr Trymore Chikomo said: "As Dairibord, we have two pillars, the first one is our brands and the second is people, so if something happens to people it concerns us because healthy citizens are also healthy customers."

He said through the donation, Dairibord hoped to ease the burden of Covid-19.

Acting provincial nursing officer Nokuthula Ncube said the donation will help them to change beddings regularly so as to follow the Covid-19 protocols.

"We are a very busy hospital so in following the covid-19 protocols we are not supposed to use one blanket on another patient," he said. "This donation came timely as we keep to maintain the pandemic protocols."

Last week, Ekusileni Medical Centre in Bulawayo received 170 blankets, 152 bed sheets and 76 pillowcases from Dairibord Zimbabwe.

Last year, Mpilo Central Hospital received a donation of beverages and food from Dairibord worth $378 000 to supplement patients' meals.