Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Accepts Kissi Agyebeng's Nomination As Special Prosecutor - Seeks Parliamentary Approval

6 May 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the nomination of Mr. Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor, and has by letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, dated 29th April 2021, sought Parliament's approval of the appointment.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation from office of Mr. Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor on 16th November 2020, and, in accordance with section 13(8) of the Office of Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), is required to appoint a replacement within six (6) months of the position becoming vacant.

To this end, the Attorney General, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, on 16th April 2021, nominated Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, under section 13(3) of Act 959, to the President for consideration as the second occupant of the Office of Special Prosecutor.

Having been called to the Bar in October 2003, holding a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana and Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from Dalhousie University and Cornell Law School, being a Criminal Law lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon, and also engaged in private law practice, President AkufoAddo deems Mr. Kissi Agyebeng as being eminently qualified to become Special Prosecutor.

The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the confirmation process of Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, so he can assume the position without delay.

Eugene Arhin

Ag. Director of Communications

Office of the President

