Tanzania: Mwinyi Hosts Series of Iftar Meals, Calls for Peace Promotion

ZANZIBAR President Hussein Ali Mwinyi (pictured) has hosted a series of iftar meals in different parts of the island, bringing together local leaders and residents aimed at promoting peace and stability within the nationals. Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.

They break their fast at the time of the call to prayer for the evening prayer. This is their second meal of the day; the daily fast during Ramadan begins immediately after the pre-dawn meal around 4.30 am local time. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide.

The event held in Unguja South and North, Pemba North and South was also attended by several leaders from the government joining the president in fasting and praying for the nation.

"Let us remain united. Nothing should break our good relations, a situation which allows us to work hard to achieve development goals," said Dr Mwinyi, on Tuesday after the Iftar in north Pemba.

It has been a tradition for individual people, leaders, private and public institutions, to organise and host Iftar during the holy month, believing it is way of living that pleases God.

Ramadan will end next week with Eid celebrations.