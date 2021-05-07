Tanzania: Mwinyi Hosts Series of Iftar Meals, Calls for Peace Promotion

6 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ZANZIBAR President Hussein Ali Mwinyi (pictured) has hosted a series of iftar meals in different parts of the island, bringing together local leaders and residents aimed at promoting peace and stability within the nationals. Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.

They break their fast at the time of the call to prayer for the evening prayer. This is their second meal of the day; the daily fast during Ramadan begins immediately after the pre-dawn meal around 4.30 am local time. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide.

The event held in Unguja South and North, Pemba North and South was also attended by several leaders from the government joining the president in fasting and praying for the nation.

"Let us remain united. Nothing should break our good relations, a situation which allows us to work hard to achieve development goals," said Dr Mwinyi, on Tuesday after the Iftar in north Pemba.

It has been a tradition for individual people, leaders, private and public institutions, to organise and host Iftar during the holy month, believing it is way of living that pleases God.

Ramadan will end next week with Eid celebrations.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.