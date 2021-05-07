Zimbabwe: More Apostolic Sect Members Vaccinated

Herald Reporter.

More Apostolic church members are embracing the Covid-19 vaccine, which has so far seen over 460 000 people receiving their jabs throughout the country.

Speaking to The Herald yesterday, Union of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe (UDACIZA) founder, Mrs Gloria Chitanda, said: "I can confirm that more Apostolic members have received their jabs. Our members are being vaccinated every day and the numbers are increasing.

"I urge them to do so because we are there to lead by example and support national programmes."

Mrs Chitanda said they were raising awareness on the importance of the jab, adding that the Bible did not prohibit vaccines, hence the need for Christians to take the vaccine.

She criticised social media abusers for circulating false information aimed a discrediting Government programmes such as the vaccination.

Overall, Zimbabwe has done well in terms of vaccination roll-out in Africa.

Government is targeting to vaccinate at least 10 million people to achieve herd immunity.

The vaccination roll-out was launched in February, with the first large batch of jabs targeting frontline health workers and other staffers such as security personnel.

Meanwhile, Mrs Chitanda expressed concern over child marriages, although she said the prevalence was declining in apostolic churches.

"Let us end religious norms that encourage child marriages, high numbers of girls are dropping out schools, lets work together and fight this practise," she said.

In another development, Government has partnered the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to end child marriages in Zimbabwe.

Child marriage, according to UNFPA, is a gross violation of child rights and robs girls of their childhood, preventing them from reaching their full potential and in most cases, resulting in increased poverty.

The practice has since worsened due to the pandemic which has exposed girls to a number of harmful practices.

Findings from the State of the World Population show that all over the world, including in Zimbabwe, thousands of girls are on a daily basis having their health, rights and futures stolen from them through the prevalence of gender-based violence and harmful cultural practices.