Zimbabwe: More Apostolic Sect Members Vaccinated

7 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter.

More Apostolic church members are embracing the Covid-19 vaccine, which has so far seen over 460 000 people receiving their jabs throughout the country.

Speaking to The Herald yesterday, Union of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe (UDACIZA) founder, Mrs Gloria Chitanda, said: "I can confirm that more Apostolic members have received their jabs. Our members are being vaccinated every day and the numbers are increasing.

"I urge them to do so because we are there to lead by example and support national programmes."

Mrs Chitanda said they were raising awareness on the importance of the jab, adding that the Bible did not prohibit vaccines, hence the need for Christians to take the vaccine.

She criticised social media abusers for circulating false information aimed a discrediting Government programmes such as the vaccination.

Overall, Zimbabwe has done well in terms of vaccination roll-out in Africa.

Government is targeting to vaccinate at least 10 million people to achieve herd immunity.

The vaccination roll-out was launched in February, with the first large batch of jabs targeting frontline health workers and other staffers such as security personnel.

Meanwhile, Mrs Chitanda expressed concern over child marriages, although she said the prevalence was declining in apostolic churches.

"Let us end religious norms that encourage child marriages, high numbers of girls are dropping out schools, lets work together and fight this practise," she said.

In another development, Government has partnered the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to end child marriages in Zimbabwe.

Child marriage, according to UNFPA, is a gross violation of child rights and robs girls of their childhood, preventing them from reaching their full potential and in most cases, resulting in increased poverty.

The practice has since worsened due to the pandemic which has exposed girls to a number of harmful practices.

Findings from the State of the World Population show that all over the world, including in Zimbabwe, thousands of girls are on a daily basis having their health, rights and futures stolen from them through the prevalence of gender-based violence and harmful cultural practices.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.