Zimbabwe: New Envoys Pledge to Strengthen Ties

7 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Four new ambassadors to Zimbabwe presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday and pledged to strengthen economic ties with Zimbabwe.

The new envoys are Ambassador Eduardo Thea from Guinea (Conakry), Ambassador Jong Song II of Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Ambassador Mubarak Salmani Ali Alzakwani of the Sultanate of Oman and Ambassador Angela Veronica Comfort of Jamaica.

Speaking after meeting the President, Ambassador Alzakwani said they had discussed bilateral relations between the two countries including ways of boosting them.

"We believe that there are a lot of opportunities especially in the energy field, food security and trade. The President advised me to work on these sectors and on proposals for visits from both sides," he said.

Speaking through an interpreter, Ambassador Thea said Zimbabwe and Guinea share a long history dating back to days of the struggle and both firmly believe in the virtues of Pan-Africanism.

Ambassador Comfort said Zimbabwe and Jamaica share a strong bond adding there was scope for improving ties especially in the fields of sport, arts and culture and trade.

"We have a number of areas we are working on to advance bilateral relations that are very important to both countries. We are also working on building business relations between the two countries including trade and linking investors," she said.

DPRK's Ambassador Jong said the two countries have historical relations dating back to the time Zimbabwe was fighting for independence.

"We discussed international cooperation between the two countries especially at the United Nations. The history and tradition between our two countries date back tens of years. We provided assistance to the people of Zimbabwe during their struggle for independence including after independence and my role is to further strengthen the relations," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.