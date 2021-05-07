Zimbabwe: New Envoys Pledge to Strengthen Ties

Four new ambassadors to Zimbabwe presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday and pledged to strengthen economic ties with Zimbabwe.

The new envoys are Ambassador Eduardo Thea from Guinea (Conakry), Ambassador Jong Song II of Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Ambassador Mubarak Salmani Ali Alzakwani of the Sultanate of Oman and Ambassador Angela Veronica Comfort of Jamaica.

Speaking after meeting the President, Ambassador Alzakwani said they had discussed bilateral relations between the two countries including ways of boosting them.

"We believe that there are a lot of opportunities especially in the energy field, food security and trade. The President advised me to work on these sectors and on proposals for visits from both sides," he said.

Speaking through an interpreter, Ambassador Thea said Zimbabwe and Guinea share a long history dating back to days of the struggle and both firmly believe in the virtues of Pan-Africanism.

Ambassador Comfort said Zimbabwe and Jamaica share a strong bond adding there was scope for improving ties especially in the fields of sport, arts and culture and trade.

"We have a number of areas we are working on to advance bilateral relations that are very important to both countries. We are also working on building business relations between the two countries including trade and linking investors," she said.

DPRK's Ambassador Jong said the two countries have historical relations dating back to the time Zimbabwe was fighting for independence.

"We discussed international cooperation between the two countries especially at the United Nations. The history and tradition between our two countries date back tens of years. We provided assistance to the people of Zimbabwe during their struggle for independence including after independence and my role is to further strengthen the relations," he said.