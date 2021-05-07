Zimbabwe: Swiss Embassy to Launch Tennis Tourney

Sports Reporter

MINISTER of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry, is tomorrow expected to officiate at the launch of the tennis partnership between Zimbabwe and Switzerland at Old Hararians.

The event is expected to give birth to Zimbabwe-Switzerland, ZWISS Open Diplomatic Tournament.

Coventry has been invited as the guest of honour.

The Switzerland Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Niculin Jäger, is also expected to grace the event.

A local organisation, Total Greatness International, led by one of Zimbabwe's leading tennis players, Takanyi Garanganga, is also set to be launched.

"The Embassy of Switzerland and Total Greatness International are convening this event, within the framework of strengthening the friendship and goodwill between Zimbabwe and Switzerland, through the potency of sport," said a joint statement from TGI and the Embassy of Switzerland.

"It is planned that the sporting tournament will provide an opportunity for high-level representatives, from various sectors, to interact in a relaxed and fun social environment.

"In this regard, the tennis tournament will bring together senior government officials, foreign diplomats, church and civil society leaders and business executives, among others.

"The tournament will also officially launch "Total Greatness International' (TGI), a national non-profit organisation led by one of Zimbabwe's eminent international tennis players and sports ambassadors, Takanyi Garanganga.

"Takanyi's ground-breaking initiative seeks to increase sporting opportunities, and nurture young aspiring Zimbabwean tennis players, including those coming from underprivileged backgrounds."

The Swiss government are also supporting other sporting disciplines like handball, through the Zimbabwe Handball Association, and working with football academies in Zimbabwe.