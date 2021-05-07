Zimbabwe: Raza Set for Another Caribbean Dance

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international cricketer, Sikandar Raza, is set for another dance in the Caribbean Premier League.

He was retained by his club, Trinbago Knight Riders, for the 2021 edition.

Raza became the first local cricketer to feature in the tournament, last year, and went on to cap the historic outing, by winning the CPL title.

This year's tournament is expected to get underway in St Kitts & Nevis on August 28, despite the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has disrupted the Indian Premier League after several players tested positive.

Raza is among the 13 players who have been retained by the Knight Riders.

The side completed a perfect season in 2020, winning all 12 of their matches, on their way to a fourth Hero CPL title.

The 35-year-old is recovering from right-arm surgery, after suffering a bone marrow infection.

It was suspected to be cancerous, and the all-rounder underwent surgery last month, to remove the tumour.

He has since been cleared of any serious illness.

Raza was advised to take some time off, and has been ruled out of the ongoing tour of Pakistan, in Harare.

He is expected to have fully recovered by the time the CPL takes place.

The team will be led by Kieron Pollard, Wisden's leading T20 cricketer in the world, with Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo back, after fantastic performances last season.

The Knight Riders also welcome back American fast bowler Ali Khan, who also performed very well, in 2020.

Sunil Narine has been a franchise player, and a champion, for the Knight Riders.

Although he struggled with an injury, in the 2020 season, the Knight Riders have retained him.

TKR will be hoping for more appearances from the mystery spinner who has perplexed batsmen around the world.

With a strong contingent of young Trinidadian players, completing their squad, the Knight Riders will be hoping to carry their outstanding form, into the 2021 season.

They have four more spots to fill in their squad and these will be confirmed in the coming weeks. Raza featured in seven games and contributed to the team's success, mostly through his off-spin.

He did not get many opportunities with the bat.

The Zimbabwean finished with seven wickets to his name.

His best performance came when he finished with bowling figures of 3/15, in the 59-run win, over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

He was selected for the final encounter, against St. Lucia Zouks, who were coached by Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower, on the back of his strong performances, in the previous matches.

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS RETENTIONS

Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan