Gambia: Yankuba Badjie and His Co-Defendants End Their Protest

6 May 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mariama Marong

Former officials of the National Intelligence Agency have on Wednesday, 5th May ended their protest and entered the dock as they complied with Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara's order.

When the case was called before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the Banjul High Court, the accused persons all entered the without hesitation.

The former NIA Officers have for several weeks refused to abide by the court order to enter the dock as they insisted that the trial should recuse herself from hearing their case because they no longer have confidence in her.

Three of the Defence lawyers withdrew their representation for their clients.

Lawyer Sydney Kenedy has a filed a notice of withdrawal in the case which is yet to be dealt with by the Court. This is because Lawyer Kenedy was absent at the last sitting of the court.

Haruna Suso, the 6th accused person has a new counsel, Lawyer Uzoma Achigbue.

The court adjourned the case to 19th May for Tamba Masireh and Babucarr Sallah to secure the services of a lawyer.

The accused persons were Yankuba Badjie, a former director general of the NIA, Sheikh Omar Jeng alias Sir Jeng, a former deputy director of operations at the NIA, Babucarr Sallah, Tamba Masireh, Haruna Suso, Lamin Darboe and Lamin Lang Sanyang.

They are facing 25 criminal charges ranging from murder, torture and conspiracy. They denied culpability. The case has been going on for the past four years. It is currently at the Defence stage. The prosecution called 33 witnesses who all testified in the case and tendered some exhibits.

Conflict-Hit Northern Mozambique Remains Plunged In Darkness

