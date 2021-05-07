Tanzania: Traders Respond Positively to Business Registration

THE business people from the Coast Region have responded positively to the call to register food and cosmetic premises, thanks to the education offered by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS).

The TBS Marketing Officer, Rhoda Mayugu said here on Wednesday that business people in the region and other parts of the country reached by TBS are now registering their food and cosmetic premises after discovering its immense benefits.

"The TBS efforts to provide education to more business people on the need to register food and cosmetic premises and all issues related to standards have been received positively," she said.

According to Ms Mayungu, the registration of food and cosmetic premises helps business people get recognition from other institutions particularly lenders in accessing finance. In the meantime, TBS made impromptu inspections in the region by taking samples of food and construction materials to check if they meet the required standards.

The samples on construction materials were taken from iron sheets, cement, iron bars and in food items. She said the aim of the inspections conducted in Kibaha town, Kwa Mathias, Kongowe, Mlandizi, Chalinze and Bagamoyo is to ensure that business people observe laws and regulations intended to protect the health of consumers.

Some of the premises inspected and registered are namely restaurants, bars, milling machines, food and cosmetics. She said after shifting some of the obligations from the former Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) to TBS, the response from business people to register food and cosmetic premises has been high following continued education offered by the standards watchdogs.