Gambia: Pa Dibba Scores Back-to-Back Goals for Adana

Gambian striker Pa Amat Dibba has scored back-to-back goals for his Turkish Second Division side, Adana Demerspor, during their 3-0 home victory over Balikesirspor in their week 33 fixture of the Turkish Lig 1 (Second Division League) played at the Yeni Adana Stadyumu on Saturday.

The 33-year-old opened the scoring for Adana in the 57th minute to register his 8th league goal of the season.

Tayyib Talha Sanuc and Yunus Akgun added Adana Demerspor second and third goals in the 66th and 86th minutes to take the score-line to 3-0.

Dibba earlier scored a brace during Adana's 3-0 away win over Tuzlaspor in their week 32 fixture.

The Farafenni-born veteran striker has now scored 8 goals and provided four assists after 30 appearances for his Turkish Second Division side, Adana Demirspor.

The triumph has now moved Adana Demirspor to top of the Turkish Second Division standings with 67 points, leveled with Giresunspor and Samsunspor, while Bursaspor occupy 10th position with 46 points after 33 games.