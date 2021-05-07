Gambia: Pa Dibba Scores Back-to-Back Goals for Adana

6 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian striker Pa Amat Dibba has scored back-to-back goals for his Turkish Second Division side, Adana Demerspor, during their 3-0 home victory over Balikesirspor in their week 33 fixture of the Turkish Lig 1 (Second Division League) played at the Yeni Adana Stadyumu on Saturday.

The 33-year-old opened the scoring for Adana in the 57th minute to register his 8th league goal of the season.

Tayyib Talha Sanuc and Yunus Akgun added Adana Demerspor second and third goals in the 66th and 86th minutes to take the score-line to 3-0.

Dibba earlier scored a brace during Adana's 3-0 away win over Tuzlaspor in their week 32 fixture.

The Farafenni-born veteran striker has now scored 8 goals and provided four assists after 30 appearances for his Turkish Second Division side, Adana Demirspor.

The triumph has now moved Adana Demirspor to top of the Turkish Second Division standings with 67 points, leveled with Giresunspor and Samsunspor, while Bursaspor occupy 10th position with 46 points after 33 games.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Who Will Take the Throne of South Africa's Zulu Royal House?
DR Congo President Declares State of Siege in Two Provinces

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.