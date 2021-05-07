Gambia: Falcons, Jam City Maintain 1st Division League Promotion Aspirations

Falcons and Jam City on Tuesday maintained their Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league promotion aspiration after winning their week-eighteen fixtures of the on-going Division Two League campaign.

The Abuko based-club came from one nil down to beat drubbing Jarra West 2-1 at the National Technical Training Centre at Yundum to keep their first division league promotion ambitions with 38 points after eighteen league outings.

The Jambanjelly based-team walloped Bombada 4-2 at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori to maintain their first division league hopes with 33 points after eighteen league matches.

Bombada Football Club is still with 22 points in eighteen league fixtures.

The Brikama based-team must win their remaining league ties to keep their dreams of regaining promotion to the first division league next season alive after losing their three opening matches in the second round of the country's second tier.