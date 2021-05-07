Gambia: Kombo South District Sports Committee Elective Congress Set for Saturday

Kombo South District Sports Committee (KDSC) elective congress is slated for Saturday 8 May 2021 at the Sanyang Library.

The congress is set to bring together eighteen sports committees namely Gunjur, Madina Salam, Kartong, Berending, Sifoe, Nyofelleh, Gunjur Kunkujang, Gunjur Sambuyang, Sanyang, Tujereng, Batokunku, Tanji, Banyaka, Pacholing, Mamuda, Jambanjelly, Farato and Jambur Sports Committees.

Delegates will elect new executive committee members during the congress that will steer the affairs of Kombo South District Football Committee (KSDFC) Kombo South District Sports Committee (KSDSC) for another four years.

Kombo South District Sports Committee (KSDSC) is appealing to villages to send in competent representatives especially ladies that can effectively handle positions in the Kombo District Sports Committee and Kombo South District Football Committee (KSDFC) for the betterment of sporting activities in the district.

Meanwhile, Kombo South District Sports Committee (KSDSC) urged all delegates to wear facemask during the course of the congress.