Gambia: GAF and Brikama Utd Jittery to Pile Pressure On Fortune in 1st Division League

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) and Brikama United are both nervous to pile pressure on the 2020-2021Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League leaders Fortune FC when they clash in their week-fifteen encounter today, Thursday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 8.30 p.m.

The Soldiers and the Sateyba boys are with 23 points each after fourteen league outings.

The duo will both fight to daze each other to clutch the significant three points to mount pressure on current league leaders Fortune FC, who are currently unbeaten since the start of the country's top flight league in January 2021.

Real De Banjul will play against Elite United in the other week-fifteen fixture today, Thursday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 10.30 p.m.

The city boys will be aiming to overcome Elite United to keep their league title ambitions.

The Elite boys will clash to shock Real De Banjul to stay in the country's premier league for another season.