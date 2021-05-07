Gambia: GFF Extends Contract of 5 Coaches

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) acting upon the recommendations of its Technical & Development Committee has extended the contracts of five coaches across various categories of the national teams.

Assistant coach Alhagie Sarr, Fitness coach Riedoh Berdien, and Goalkeeper coach Alhagie Marong, all of the senior national team category, have their contracts extended by five more years to align with the length of the head coach Tom Saintfiet to ensure continuity.

Matarr M'Boge, who guided The Gambia to third place at the U-20 African Cup of Nations in Mauritania earlier this year has also been given a five-year extension and promoted to the position of head coach of the National U-23/CHAN Team.

The GFF has also extended the contract of U-17 Coach Abdoulie Bojang by two more years and will continue to serve in that same capacity. Omar K. Sise, who until recently was the head Coach of the U-23/CHAN team, was released following the expiration of his contract.

The Executive Committee thanked Mr. Sise for his services to football throughout his four-year association with the GFF.

GFF said with the promotion of Mr. M'Boge, the position for the U-20 Head Coach is now vacant and it will in the not-too-distant future advertise the vacancy for interested candidates to apply as a start to the recruitment process.

Source: GFF

