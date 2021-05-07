Ghana: Hearts Coach Blames Dreams FC Defeat On Numerical Disadvantage

6 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has attributed the Phobians loss to Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League to numerical advantage handed the host.

Hearts defender Nuru Sulley was expelled in the second half of their game against Dreams and eventually suffered a 2-0 defeat that saw them dropped to the fourth position on the Ghana Premier League table.

Dreams took advantage of the expulsion and immediately punished Hearts with Ali Huzaif pouncing on the resulting free kick.

Addressing the media, Coach Samuel Boadu said its true losses are part of the game but the manner theirs came made it very difficult to accept.

In his view, Hearts was in control of the game and could have won but the sending -ff of Sulley Nuru made the work difficult for the team.

"It is not easy playing with a man down. It takes a toll on the players who would be required to run more because they gave to cover the space for the sacked player.

"Playing a team like Dreams FC, it will always come as a huge task when you get your team reduced. We should learn from this as we move forward and try to win the competition.

Coach Boadu, however, assured that all was not lost as far as their title aspiration was concerned, adding that, the team would bounce back in the subsequent games.

"We are back on the drawing board to correct our mistakes. We should find a way to score more goals and concede less," he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

